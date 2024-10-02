Out On Bail, Top Cong Leaders Lack Courage To Ask Siddaramaiah To Quit As CM: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Congress, saying how the top leaders of the grand old party, who are out on bail in various cases, can ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign in connection with the MUDA case.

Talking to IANS, Union Minister Joshi said: "Top leadership of the is out on bail. How can they ask Siddaramaiah to resign in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case?"

Later, speaking at the 'Seva Pakshika' event organised by the BJP SC/ST Morcha at Constitution Circle in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a Clean India."

Prime Minister Modi has responded to the call for Swachh Bharat by constructing over 12 crore toilets nationwide, eradicating open defecation and prioritising cleanliness in rural areas, raising awareness among the public, Union Minister Joshi said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has turned the people of India into ambassadors of Swachh Bharat, lifting the nation's reputation to great heights.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Central government and the state government are participating in the Swachh Bharat programme," he said.

"The party will clean the government offices, temples, and public places within 15 days. The statues of great personalities will also be cleaned," the Union Minister added.

During the event, tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi and the Architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

The event was attended by MLC Ravikumar, BJP North Bengaluru President Harish, SC Morcha leaders, prominent figures, party workers, and civic workers.