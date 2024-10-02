Germany opens IBM's inaugural quantum data center in Europe

(MENAFN) Chancellor Olaf Scholz inaugurates IBM's inaugural quantum data center in Europe on Tuesday, emphasizing Germany's goal to lead in this groundbreaking technology. Located in Ehningen, near Stuttgart, this facility marks IBM's first outside the U.S. and will provide numerous European businesses and research organizations with access to advanced quantum systems, according to reports.



Despite being in its early phases, experts are optimistic that high-speed quantum computing will revolutionize various sectors, including enhanced encryption and artificial intelligence. Scholz described the centre as "good news for Germany," stressing the necessity for the largest European economy to embrace such "key technologies."



He pointed out the importance of being leaders in emerging fields, asserting, "It is precisely these future fields where we have to be at the forefront, where we must not be dependent on others." With significant investments from both the U.S. and China in quantum research, Washington has also implemented restrictions on the export of this sensitive technology.



The facility features two quantum computers connected to quantum processors. One of these computers was inaugurated in 2021 by Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, making it the first of its kind in Germany. Quantum computers operate at extraordinary speeds, enabling them to surpass even the most powerful conventional computers. Unlike regular computers, which use bits that represent either 1 or 0, quantum computers utilize qubits that can represent both values simultaneously, allowing for the processing of vast numbers of possibilities at once.



