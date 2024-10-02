New Metrolink Services To Connect More Areas To Doha Metro

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail recently has commenced metrolink operations from various metro stations to increase its coverage of service areas.

It has started metrolink service M101 from Msheireb metro station to connect Doha Metro with Medical Commission and Al Mamoura area.

In another update it also added that a new service M206 will operate from Al Rayyan Al Qadeem station to cover areas in Al Luqta and the US Embassy in Qatar.

metrolink is the feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to various Doha Metro stations.