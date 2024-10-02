Russia's wealthiest see USD31 billion increase despite sanctions

(MENAFN) The combined net worth of Russia’s richest individuals has surged by USD31 billion since the beginning of the year, despite facing unprecedented sanctions, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



As of September 30, a total of 25 Russian billionaires are included in the list of the world’s 500 richest people. Vladimir Potanin, the owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, remains the wealthiest Russian, ranking 56th globally. His wealth has risen by USD1.57 billion in the first three quarters of the year, reaching USD32.6 billion.



In second place is Vladimir Lisin, chairman of NLMK, Russia’s largest steelmaker. He has added USD4.27 billion to his fortune this year, bringing his estimated net worth to USD28.2 billion. At the start of the year, Lisin was ranked as the fourth-richest Russian.



Vagit Alekperov, the former head of energy giant Lukoil, where he still holds significant shares, ranks third. He has earned nearly USD3 billion this year, increasing his wealth to USD27.5 billion. The most significant gain was recorded by Andrey Melnichenko, founder of fertilizer producer EuroChem and thermal coal supplier Suek. He is now Russia’s sixth-richest individual, having added over USD6 billion to his wealth from January to September, bringing his total to USD25 billion.





