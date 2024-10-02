Legendary Players From Real Madrid And Barcelona Set For Epic Showdown In Qatar
Date
10/2/2024 7:20:03 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar will be venue to 'LEGENDS EL CLASICO' which will showcase a thrilling showdown between legendary players of real madrid and FC Barcelona.
Brought to you by Visit Qatar, the match, which will kick off at 7pm, will take place on November 28, 2024, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Ticket for the same will be on sale from October 10, 2024.
Read Also
Visit Qatar brings back 'Disney on Ice' to Doha
New metrolink services to connect more areas to Doha Metro
In a statement, organizers said that the event will be a "celebration of the rich history, passion, and rivalry that have defined these two clubs for decades."
"Legends of the past will once again take to the pitch, showcasing their timeless skills and reigniting the fierce competition that has thrilled millions over the years."
MENAFN02102024000063011010ID1108738876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.