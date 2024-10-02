Legendary Players From Real Madrid And Barcelona Set For Epic Showdown In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will be venue to 'LEGENDS EL CLASICO' which will showcase a thrilling showdown between legendary players of and FC Barcelona.

Brought to you by Visit Qatar, the match, which will kick off at 7pm, will take place on November 28, 2024, at the Khalifa International in Doha. Ticket for the same will be on sale from October 10, 2024.



In a statement, organizers said that the event will be a "celebration of the rich history, passion, and rivalry that have defined these two clubs for decades."

"Legends of the past will once again take to the pitch, showcasing their timeless skills and reigniting the fierce competition that has thrilled millions over the years."