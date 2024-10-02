J.D. Vance supports U.S backing of Israel's preemptive strike on Iran

(MENAFN) A senator from Ohio, Vance faced his opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The debate started hours after Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel. Most of the projectiles were intercepted mid-air, according to the IDF. The only reported casualty was a Palestinian man in the West Bank, who was killed by a falling missile fragment.



Asked by a moderator if he would back an Israeli preemptive strike on Iran, Vance reaffirmed Washington’s long-standing support for the Jewish state.



“Look, it is up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe, and we should support our allies wherever they are when they’re fighting the bad guys. That’s the right approach to the Israel question,” Vance replied.



He went on to argue that Trump had kept America’s adversaries in check when he was president. “Trump actually delivered stability in the world, and he did it by establishing effective deterrence. People were afraid of stepping out of line,” Vance said.



Walz avoided answering directly if he would back an Israeli preemptive strike. He said, however, that “Israel’s ability to be able to defend itself is absolutely fundamental.”



The Democrat accused Trump of damaging the US standing in the world and criticized him for tearing up the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.



Iran is “closer to a nuclear weapon than it was before – because of Donald



