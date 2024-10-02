Chery Inaugurates New Spare Parts Warehouse In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chery has officially opened its parts warehouse in the Middle East, offering more convenient and efficient after-sales support to consumers in the region and surrounding areas.

This new facility underscores Chery's confidence in the growth potential of the Middle Eastern automotive and signifies a commitment to improving parts in the region.

Chery's spare parts warehouse is strategically located near both Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport, with just a 15-minute drive to reach either.

The new warehouse benefits from a strategic location that enhances logistics efficiency and expands service coverage across the Middle East, Central Africa, West Africa, and North Africa.

This strategic positioning significantly boosts Chery's market responsiveness and service levels in these regions.

Since opening, the warehouse has quickly processed its first batch of orders from Saudi Arabia, marking a significant advancement in regional logistics efficiency and service quality.

Chery's after-sales service has long focused on providing auto parts and tailored service solutions in global markets to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Chery can now flexibly manage inventory in real-time based on market demand, ensuring faster delivery and high service quality.

This enables Chery to offer its customers more reliable support and superior, professional solutions.

The warehouse is equipped with advanced logistics infrastructure, including 22 high-bay racks and 8,000 square meters of loft shelving, providing 25,000 storage positions.

It currently holds Chery's original parts worth 44 million RMB, covers 22,000 product varieties, and handles four containers daily to meet various vehicle repair needs.

To ensure accurate inventory management and operational efficiency, the warehouse employs 33 experienced staff members and features 14 shipping docks.

The advanced logistics systems and optimized storage layouts have markedly improved shipping efficiency and reduced delivery times, offering customers faster and more convenient service.

The warehouse reflects Chery's ongoing efforts to explore new opportunities and refine its global supply chain.