(MENAFN) Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address at the General Assembly underscores a troubling disconnect between Israel's security realities and the strategic vision needed for future progress. Despite the impressive achievements of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and intelligence services on the global stage, there is a glaring absence of a coherent strategy that could foster significant positive changes in both the near and distant periphery. While Netanyahu presented a cautious optimism in his speech, highlighting potential opportunities, his policies seem to inadvertently sabotage these prospects.



Utilizing visual aids, Netanyahu displayed two contrasting maps that encapsulated Israel's strategic choices. The first map illustrated the "Grace Plan," which emphasizes collaboration among nations aiming for stability and progress, positioning Israel as a key player in this initiative. In stark contrast, the second map depicted a bleak reality dominated by Iran and its proxies, portraying a "curse plan" that seeks to undermine Israel's security and influence in the region. While the presentation of the Middle Eastern landscape accurately reflects the existence of two antagonistic camps, Netanyahu's policy choices reveal a reluctance to engage with the cooperative "grace" camp. Instead, he appears resigned to a perpetual state of confrontation with those deemed "cursed."



The first camp, led by Iran, employs violent tactics to destabilize the region, using chaos to expand the influence of the ayatollahs' authoritarian regime. This approach not only threatens Israel's security but also exacerbates the challenges facing the broader region. The urgent need for a strategic vision that balances the recognition of these threats with proactive engagement in cooperative initiatives has never been more critical. As Netanyahu navigates this complex landscape, the choices he makes will ultimately shape the future of Israel and its role in the turbulent Middle East.

