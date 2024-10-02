CMU-Q Advances Research In Line With National Priorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), member of Qatar Foundation continues to bolster its research initiatives, focusing on local and regional challenges while aligning with Qatar's national priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.

Dr. Jennifer Bruder, associate dean for research and associate teaching professor of psychology at CMU-Q in an interview with The Peninsula emphasised that with its robust research programmes and commitment to addressing national priorities, Carnegie CMU-Q remains at the forefront of academic excellence and community engagement Qatar and the region.

She pointed out that the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategies serve as significant inspirations for CMU-Q's research agenda. “Research is an integral part of Carnegie Mellon Qatar,” Dr. Bruder said.

“Our faculty and students engage in projects that purposefully address regional issues, helping us contribute to Qatar's broader goals,” she said.

Since its establishment 20 years ago, CMU-Q has been dedicated to delivering top-tier undergraduate degrees in fields such as biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. This academic focus has cultivated a strong faculty, many of whom are also active researchers.

“Our research office provides critical support,” Dr. Bruder said.“We have a seed funding programme that encourages faculty to direct their research toward regionally relevant questions and helps them form collaborations outside the university,” added.

Notably, CMU-Q places a strong emphasis on student research, providing numerous opportunities for students to engage in meaningful inquiries.

“Conversations with local industry and community partners help shape our research priorities,” she said.

Dr. Bruder highlighted the various programmes available, including the College Honors thesis and the university's own journal, Majal, which introduces students to academic publishing. The annual 'Meeting of the Minds' showcases student research and is judged by faculty and industry experts.

According to Dr. Bruder, several impactful projects have emerged from CMU-Q's research efforts. One notable initiative is the development of an English and Arabic curriculum for computer science education based on the Alice programming language, which is now taught in numerous schools across Qatar. In the realm of healthcare, CMU-Q's cancer research projects are contributing to a deeper understanding of the disease, potentially leading to more personalized treatments.

Another significant undertaking involves investigating the unique features of the Qatari dialect through interviews with local residents, reflecting the university's dedication to preserving and understanding cultural heritage.

Additionally, CMU-Q is expanding its research into sustainability and artificial intelligence, with a growing focus on enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

Dr. Bruder said,“Faculty from various disciplines are exploring inclusive teaching practices and the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom.”

As CMU-Q continues to foster a culture of curiosity and innovation, Dr. Bruder expressed excitement about the current academic environment.“It is a very exciting time to study, teach, and learn at CMU-Q,” she added.