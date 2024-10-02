Cafe Delhi Heights Announces The Launch Of Its Exclusive Navratri Menu Available Across All Outlets
Cafe Delhi Heights is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Navratri menu, available from October 3rd to 12th across all outlets. The specially crafted menu offers a delightful blend of traditional fasting delicacies, bringing authentic flavours to the table during this auspicious festival.
The highlight of the offering is the Navratri Thali, priced at INR 595++. This complete meal is designed to provide a wholesome and fulfilling dining experience for those observing fasts, featuring a variety of dishes that adhere to fasting guidelines while tantalising the palate with rich, vibrant flavours. The thali includes signature items such as Sabudana Khichdi, a delicious take on the traditional pulao; Makhanwala Paneer, prepared in a creamy gravy of tomatoes and spices; and Chatpata Aloo Chaat, a spicy and flavorful potato dish balanced with cumin seeds. Other delicacies include Kuttu Ki Roti, a staple dish made with buckwheat flour; Seb aur Anar Ka Raita, a refreshing combination of apple cubes, pomegranate pearls, and creamy yoghourt; and the decadent Phalahari Kheer, a sweet treat made with samak rice, milk, and dry fruits.
To complement the thali, Cafe Delhi Heights also offers a variety of a la carte options, such as the rich and sweet Kesari Malai Mawa Lassi, which is loaded with malai, mawa, and a hint of saffron, and the refreshing Phalahaar, a light yet potent combination of apple, cucumber, and tomato.
\"The Navratri festival holds great significance for many of our guests, and we're excited to celebrate this time by offering a menu that blends tradition with our signature culinary flair,\" said Vikrant Batra, Co-Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights. \"Our Navratri Thali and accompanying dishes are designed to give people the chance to enjoy flavorful, fasting-compliant meals without compromising on taste or quality.\"
Available at all Cafe Delhi Heights locations across India, the Navratri menu will be offered for a limited time from October 3rd to 12th, 2024. The Navratri Thali is priced at INR 595++, and individual dishes can also be ordered separately.
