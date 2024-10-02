Cafe Delhi Heights Announces The Launch Of Its Exclusive Navratri Menu Available Across All Outlets

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cafe Delhi Heights is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Navratri menu, available from October 3rd to 12th across all outlets. The specially crafted menu offers a delightful blend of traditional fasting delicacies, bringing authentic flavours to the table during this auspicious festival.



The highlight of the offering is the Navratri Thali, priced at INR 595++. This complete meal is designed to provide a wholesome and fulfilling dining experience for those observing fasts, featuring a variety of dishes that adhere to fasting guidelines while tantalising the palate with rich, vibrant flavours. The thali includes signature items such as Sabudana Khichdi, a delicious take on the traditional pulao; Makhanwala Paneer, prepared in a creamy gravy of tomatoes and spices; and Chatpata Aloo Chaat, a spicy and flavorful potato dish balanced with cumin seeds. Other delicacies include Kuttu Ki Roti, a staple dish made with buckwheat flour; Seb aur Anar Ka Raita, a refreshing combination of apple cubes, pomegranate pearls, and creamy yoghourt; and the decadent Phalahari Kheer, a sweet treat made with samak rice, milk, and dry fruits.



To complement the thali, Cafe Delhi Heights also offers a variety of a la carte options, such as the rich and sweet Kesari Malai Mawa Lassi, which is loaded with malai, mawa, and a hint of saffron, and the refreshing Phalahaar, a light yet potent combination of apple, cucumber, and tomato.



\"The Navratri festival holds great significance for many of our guests, and we're excited to celebrate this time by offering a menu that blends tradition with our signature culinary flair,\" said Vikrant Batra, Co-Founder of Cafe Delhi Heights. \"Our Navratri Thali and accompanying dishes are designed to give people the chance to enjoy flavorful, fasting-compliant meals without compromising on taste or quality.\"



Available at all Cafe Delhi Heights locations across India, the Navratri menu will be offered for a limited time from October 3rd to 12th, 2024. The Navratri Thali is priced at INR 595++, and individual dishes can also be ordered separately.



