Disney And Lucasfilm Publishing Support The Next Generation Of Readers With Star Wars Reads

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout October, and Lucasfilm Publishing are collaborating with First Book , a nonprofit dedicated to educational equity, and other nonprofits for the 13th annual Star WarsTM

Reads month, a celebration that brings the power of books and storytelling to the next generation of storytellers. This year, Reads activities focus on supporting under-resourced communities

across the country by providing book donations and assistance from Disney VoluntEARS, as well as

classroom resources and activity kits. Participants will also have exciting opportunities to engage with authors of Star Wars books.

"Books, comics, and magazines are a treasured and timeless way for readers all over the world to immerse themselves in the excitement of a galaxy far, far away. By collaborating on Star Wars Reads with organizations like First Book, Blue Star Families and New York Edge, we can share the joy of reading with fans of all ages," said Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm Publishing.

Lucasfilm Publishing and First Book will kick off the celebration with a livestream event available to First Book's Network of more than 600,000 educators, professionals and volunteers serving students in under-resourced communities. Disney Publishing will donate nearly 60,000 books across the country, through donations to schools and at community events hosted by nonprofit organizations in First Book's Network. At these events, children will be invited to pick out their favorite books, including Star Wars titles, to read and take home at no cost. Additional Star Wars Reads offerings include an activity kit with games, puzzles and trivia from RH Children's Books, Insight Editions, DK, Abrams, Random House Worlds, Chronicle Books, Thunder Bay Press and National Geographic Kids.

Star Wars Reads events include:



Livestream Event:

Oct. 1, 2024: The

Read, You Will: A Brave Journey into the Galaxy livestream will include classroom activities, as well as a virtual class visit and Q&A with Star Wars authors Charles Soule and his daughter, Rosemary Soule. The Soules will read from their picture book, Star Wars: The High Republic: Jedi Brave in Every Way , engaging participants in discussion questions

and

prompts.

Community Events:





Oct. 26, 2024: Educators and families will be invited to a special Star Wars Reads Family Festival in New York City, N.Y., hosted by

New York Edge , the largest provider of free after-school programming in New York City and Long Island. Later this year, hundreds of military kids and families will celebrate Star Wars Reads at a special event held by Blue Star Families -a nonprofit dedicated to empowering military families to thrive-at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

"Books offer so many benefits for children, influencing everything from overall well-being to academic performance. We believe the joy and wonder of reading helps spark imaginations in kids that opens doors to new worlds, inspires creativity and fosters a lifelong love for learning. However, too many children don't have access to essential resources," said Dana Bond, executive vice president, Strategic Alliances, First Book. "Disney's support helps us eliminate these barriers, not only during Star Wars Reads month, but year-round."

For more than 23 years, Disney has played a crucial role in supporting First Book and its Network of educators and students in underserved communities, creating opportunities that foster future generations' development.

In August 2024, Disney provided new grants to further support this important mission, including funding the purchase of books for educators across the country through the First Book Marketplace. These grants build upon Disney's ongoing support of First Book, including financial contributions, book donations, assistance from Disney VoluntEARS and access to skilled Disney experts.

To learn more about Disney's commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers and innovators, visit href="" rel="nofollow" Disne .

About Disney Publishing

Disney Publishing is one of the world's largest publishing brands, igniting imagination through storytelling in ever-inventive ways. As part of the Disney Experiences segment, Disney Publishing and its affiliates bring the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Studios, National Geographic and Andscape, to fans everywhere. Disney Publishing, through its vertical publishing operations and global licensing structure, creates and publishes best-selling books, comics, magazines, learning and digital interactive storytelling products, audio books, eBooks, and apps. Headquartered in Glendale, California, Disney Publishing publications and storytelling products are available in more than 70 countries in 45 languages.

About First Book

Education transforms lives. First Book is building a world where every child has access to a quality education. We work to remove barriers to education and level the playing field for kids in need. At the heart of our work are the more than 600,000 members of the First Book Network, the largest online community of individual educators, professionals and volunteers dedicated to supporting children in need across North America. This Network is the key to creating systemic change. Founded in Washington

D.C. in 1992 as a nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is dedicated to eliminating barriers to learning and inspiring young minds. Learn more at .

