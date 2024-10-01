Israeli Felonious PM Vows Retaliation Against Iranian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli felonious Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed yesterday that, his would retaliate against Iran's missile attack earlier in the day, during which 180 missiles were fired towards Israel.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight, and it will pay for it,” said Netanyahu, during a Security Cabinet meeting, which discussed Israel's ground campaign in Lebanon and possible responses to Iran's missile attack.

At a press briefing earlier, the Israeli Zionist military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed that several Iranian missiles hit central and southern Israel, and“quite a few” were intercepted.

As usual, there has been no immediate report of fatalities within the Israeli regime, yet.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed that, it had targeted Israel with dozens of ballistic missiles.

The IRGC said in a statement that, the attacks were in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of resistance leaders, including Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, its intensification of“malicious acts” with U.S. support, in its offensives against the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples.– NNN-MA'AN

