Alcohol Drinking Habits Are Changing Tuesday Cellar Co Launches All Inclusive Wine Subscription

- John Clark, Head of Wine at Brunch AgencySYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney startup Tuesday Cellar Co launches all-inclusive wine cellaring subscription for Australians to love their wine and collect them.Tuesday Cellar Co launches as Australia's first all-inclusive wine and cellaring subscription company. The service revolutionises the wine industry by providing an accessible and enjoyable way for wine enthusiasts to build and manage their own wine collection minus the cost, expertise and snobbism still attached to the practice.Australian drinking habits are changing. Overall, we are drinking less but spending more when we do. Consumers want quality and they want a memorable experience. John Clark current Head of Wine at Brunch Agency and former Head of Buying for Vinomofo said this“The Australian wine industry is ready for a change in selling model and it's great to see an innovative platform for people to make wine collecting a hobby and focus on local wines”.Launching more than just an online wine subscription, the mission of company is to create real moments in their customers personal lives but also in building a community. In a post covid world this was so important to Andrew, founder and CEO.Tuesday Cellar Co was designed for Australian amateurs wine lovers by an Australian amateur wine-lover.Founder and CEO, Andrew Rowe, said,“Australians love their wines, but often we don't have the slightest idea of where to start when it comes to collecting and maturing wine. I have always had friends that have tried to collect wines but didn't know which wines, how or where to store them or just pick the wrong bottle to drink before they aged. We are launching Tuesday Cellar Co to make collecting wine attainable and rewarding!”For an affordable price, customers gain access to a diverse selection of expertly curated wines each month. These wines are carefully selected by industry professionals and stored in optimal conditions in the company's cellar. Members can easily view and manage their virtual cellar, allowing them to track the evolution of their collection in taste and value. When ready to enjoy their wines, a simple click ensures convenient delivery to their doorstep.With a 2.8bn bottle excess of Australian wines, Tuesday Cellar Co aims to bridge the gap between consumers and wineries. By offering an all-inclusive subscription service, the company not only provides wine lovers with access to a diverse range of Australian wines but also helps move the surplus stock, benefiting both consumers and wineries. This unique approach allows customers to build their own cellar without the need for expensive equipment, expert knowledge, or a sommelier degree. Many Australian wine grapes have plummeted in cost by more than half making it a great time for consumers to buy up wine and store it for a later date.This launch marks a significant impact for Australians, as Tuesday Cellar Co not only changes the experience and perception of wine collecting but aligns a business model around the changing behaviours of consumers with alcohol. The company's commitment to simplicity, accessibility, and enjoyment aligns with its brand's overarching mission to cultivate life's most enjoyable moments of connection with great wine and expert cellaring.Recently the Kindergarten parents from Coledale Public School in the Illawarra Region of NSW decided to cellar the moment by putting a bottle of wine in the cellar to commemorate the start of their kid's school journey. As their kids journey through school their wine will age and together, in 7 years time at their graduation, they will withdraw their bottles and share them together in celebration of the achievement. Abby Dorian one of the mums from the school said "It's such a great way to capture a moment in time and I'm looking forward to celebrating such a huge milestone with the other parents. We really feel part of a small community doing this together!"Founder and CEO, Andrew Rowe is available for further commentary. For more information or to request an interview, please contact Andrew Rowe at 0434303088 or email ...About Tuesday Cellar CoLaunched in 2024, Tuesday Cellar Co revolutionise wine cellaring with the first all-inclusive wine subscription making cellaring experience simple, accessible and enjoyable. Because life's most enjoyable moments are best paired with great wine, Tuesday Cellar Co gives you all the enjoyment of collecting wine without hassle (or snobbery) along with a community of incredible people to cultivate new moments and memories.For more information visit

