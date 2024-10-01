Lee & James Real Estate Photography Expands Services To Portland, Vancouver, And Atlanta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Oregon -

Lee & James Photography , a top provider of real estate photography services, now offers its expanded services in Portland, Vancouver, and Atlanta. The company includes a variety of photography and options, such as professional headshots, home cleaning, and home staging.

From the beginning, Lee & James has aimed to support real estate agents and property owners with high-quality images and videos that showcase properties effectively. They use professional equipment and techniques to provide fast and reliable service. This includes same-day delivery of photos, a critical feature in the fast-paced real estate market.

"Our mission is to deliver unmatched real estate photography services that meet our clients' specific needs," said co-owner Michael Larrabee. "We know how important it is to present properties well, and our all-in-one services make the process smooth and efficient."

Besides their photography and video services, Lee & James offers professional headshots, especially useful for real estate agents who want to improve their marketing materials and online profiles. These headshots help agents look polished and professional, adding to their overall branding.

The company also provides home cleaning services to prepare properties for photo sessions. This ensures that every detail, from clean interiors to well-maintained outdoor spaces, looks perfect. Combined with their home staging service, which arranges furniture and decor to highlight a property's best features, Lee & James takes a comprehensive approach to real estate presentation.

What sets Lee & James apart is their commitment to delivering high-quality images quickly and efficiently. Their straightforward pricing and attentive customer service have made them a trusted partner for many real estate companies, including Next Home Realty Connection, EXP Realty, and Coldwell Banker Bain.

"We believe our same-day delivery and high-quality standards make a big difference for our clients," Larrabee noted. "Time is crucial in real estate, and our quick turnaround helps agents get properties listed faster and more effectively."

Located at 830 NE Holladay St, Floor 2, Portland, OR, the company operates seven days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM. This flexibility lets Lee & James cater to the busy schedules of real estate professionals, providing dependable service that fits the fast-moving real estate world.

Lee & James offers a wide range of digital and virtual options. Their services include real estate photos, aerial photos, twilight photos, 3D Matterport virtual tours, 2D floor plans, virtual staging, and enhancement services like sky replacement and lawn greening. These options ensure that every listing looks its best.

For new clients, Lee & James Real Estate Photography is offering a special promotion of 32 HDR photos for free. This offer aims to showcase their quality service to a wider audience, giving real estate agents confidence in choosing Lee & James Portland for their listings.

A representative from Coldwell Banker Bain shared, "Working with Lee & James has been a game-changer for our property listings. Their attention to detail and quick delivery make them an invaluable part of our marketing strategy."

The company's website, leeandjamesphotography.com, makes it easy to access all services. Agents can book appointments and manage their needs efficiently. Clients can also explore the full range of Portland real estate photography services on the dedicated page.

For those in Portland, Lee & James Portland can be found on Google Maps.

With a strong focus on quality and a full suite of services, Lee & James Real Estate Photography continues to help real estate professionals present properties at their best. The company is committed to helping clients achieve their marketing goals through top-quality visuals and excellent service.

For more information about Lee & James Real Estate Photography:

Lee & James Real Estate Photography

Michael Larrabee

541-207-0267

830 NE Holladay St Floor 2, Portland, OR 97232

CONTACT: Michael Larrabee