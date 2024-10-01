Phillip Brandon Presents Velvet Notes: A Luxe Jazz Experience Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Art For The EP, "Deja Vu"

Step into a World of Sophistication and Soul as Acclaimed Artist Phillip Brandon Curates an Unforgettable Evening of Enchanting Melodies and Elegant Vibes.

- Phillip BrandonTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed artist Phillip Brandon invites you to an unforgettable evening of music, elegance, and celebration at his upcoming show, "Velvet Notes: A Luxe Jazz Experience," commemorating the launch of his new EP titled, "Deja Vu". Join us at View Music Bar, located at 1431 W Knox St, Torrance, CA 90501, on October 25 for a night designed for the grown and sexy crowd.Doors will open at 7:00 PM for guests to walk the red carpet. Dinner and drinks will also start at this time offering an exquisite menu to complement the musical experience. Guests can completely immerse themselves in the luxurious atmosphere before the show kicks off promptly at 8:00 PM. With free parking available, all you need to bring is your smile, your exquisite style, and an appetite for exceptional entertainment."I'm personally inviting you to come experience an immersive night of my music in a whole new way," says Phillip Brandon. "Dress to impress & expect nothing but the best!"As noted by his publicist, Desirae L. Benson ,“Phillip Brandon has a very special way of melding his creativity with his great stage presence to put on an unforgettable show. His voice is intoxicating, and everyone is left in awe of his performances. He's awesomely talented, and his shows are an experience for the mind, body, and soul.”Don't miss this chance to enjoy a sophisticated night filled with amazing music, good people, great food, and wonderful ambiance. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite .Come and be part of a magical evening that promises to uplift and inspire!About the EP:The EP contains three previously released singles: "Mystery," "Can't Get My Cue (From You)," and "Runnin' For You," plus two new, unreleased songs. You may pre-save the EP here: NEW EP titled, DEJA VUAbout Phillip:Phillip Brandon is a multifaceted singer-songwriter and overall dynamic performer. Native of Inglewood, CA and a graduate of Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA) - Brandon's musical prowess is evident in his previous album, "The Story Begins," which featured his leading single "Come On," spending 12 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 20 Chart for Smooth Jazz! For over a decade, Brandon has been the voice of the“Narrator” captivating sold out arenas across the US with the multi platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra. His rich and diverse career also includes the Broadway National Tour of Oprah Winfrey's "The Color Purple," showcasing his ability to command the stage with his compelling presence.His musical talent is matched by his acting skills, having appeared in hit TV shows like: S.W.A.T, Station 19, The Flight Attendant, Henry Danger and Grace & Frankie. You may also have seen his face promoting product awareness for brands such as: Chase (opposite - Kevin Hart), Lifetime/Dish (opposite - Jane Seymour), Walmart (opposite - Fred Armisen) & Finish Line (opposite - 2 Chainz).For Media and Publicity Inquiries:Contact: Desirae L. Benson...###

Desirae L. Benson

Desirae L. Benson PR

+1 804-389-8877

...

