Three Palestinian Children Murdered In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza Latest Palestinian Death Toll: 41,638

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Three Palestinian children were murdered yesterday, in Israeli shelling of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, while Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades claimed, it only targeted the Israeli Zionist forces.

Palestinian security sources said, an Israeli drone hit a group of children playing football, near the entrance of the Al-Bureij camp. Medical sources said that, the killed three children and several others, all of whom were transferred to the hospital.

As usual, the Israeli Zionist has not provided any comment, regarding the targeted airstrike.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a press release that, its fighters targeted the Israeli Zionist forces in the Netzarim area, which separates southern Gaza from the north, using several rockets and heavy mortars.

Later, the brigades issued a statement, confirming its targeting of a Zionist tank and two military bulldozers with missiles, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Again, The Israeli Zionist army and media did not report any injuries or damage, resulting from the incidents.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has risen to 41,638, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA