Three More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Refugee Camp In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike, on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip yesterday, while the Israeli Zionist forces advanced in the east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Palestinian security sources said that, Israeli Zionist warplanes targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp with a missile. They added that, the was accompanied by intense artillery shelling, which also hit a school displaced persons.

Medical sources said, the Israeli Zionist bombardment killed three Palestinians and injured several others, all of whom were taken to hospital.

In addition, local sources reported that, several Palestinians were injured by Zionist troops, at the Netzarim junction in central Gaza.

The sources said, the Palestinians were injured, as they attempted to cross a military checkpoint to return to the north, from the south of the strip, prompting gunfire from the Zionist military vehicles and helicopters.

For its part, the Zionist military said, its forces allegedly“identified dozens of suspects threatening troops in central Gaza, prompting them to open fire, which resulted in injuries among the suspects,” with no casualties reported on the Israeli Zionist forces' side.

In Khan Younis, eyewitnesses said that, the Zionist vehicles unexpectedly advanced, amid heavy fire, in the Qizan an-Najjar area, east of the city.

Witnesses mentioned that, hundreds of Palestinian families were trapped east of Khan Younis, due to ongoing artillery shelling and gunfire, resulting in injuries. They noted that, the area also witnessed a significant movement of residents fleeing the sudden Israeli incursion.– NNN-WAFA

