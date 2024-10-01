Nissin Foods USA Donates 50,000 Servings Of Food To Local Hurricane Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Photo credit: Nissin Foods USA. Nissin Foods USA donates 50,000 servings of Top Ramen to support individuals affected by Hurricane Helene.

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , a global leader in convenient and affordable Asian-inspired meals, has announced a donation of 50,000 servings of its iconic Top Ramen® to families, frontline workers, and communities in need across Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina to support relief efforts. "In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our hearts are with those affected," said Brian Huff, president and CEO, Nissin Foods USA. "At Nissin Foods, we are committed to being a supportive neighbor, and our donation to relief efforts reflects that. Together, we'll face these challenges with resilience and hope, working toward brighter days. Our thoughts remain with everyone impacted, together we will rebuild and create a stronger future for all." The newest manufacturing facility for Nissin Foods USA is currently under construction in Greenville County, South Carolina.

