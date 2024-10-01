Lyric Baritone Christòpheren Nomura To Perform At Fawn Lake October 19, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chistòpheren Nomura, Lyric Baritone

Internationally acclaimed lyric baritone Christòpheren Nomura will perform a program of Copland, Schuman, Gershwin and more at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

- Michelle Kim, Artistic Director

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed lyric baritone Christòpheren Nomura , accompanied by noted pianist Karen Linstedt Delavan, will perform a program of Copland, Schuman, Gershwin and more in his upcoming first appearance at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake on October 19, 2024.

“Chistòpheren has moved audiences around the world with his immense talent, charm and wit. I cannot express how excited I am to have him with us, sharing his musical journeys through classical and Broadway music.”

"PAFL is thrilled to have Chistòpheren as the first vocalist in our new venue. We are quite excited about this event and to experience his virtuosity", added Jim Silk, PAFL President.

About Christòpheren Nomura

Hailed as one of classical music's“Rising Stars” by The Wall Street Journal, Christòpheren Nomura has appeared in opera, oratorio, recital and music festivals throughout the world. Opera roles have included Papageno, Figaro, Marcello, Malatesta, Mercutio, Don Giovanni and Guglielmo with such companies as Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera, Dallas Opera, Cincinnati Opera and German opera houses in Hamburg, Berlin and Kiel. In oratorio, Mr. Nomura has appeared as soloist with such noted orchestras as Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, San Francisco Symphony, Utah Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, among many others in works ranging from Monteverdi's Vespers, Handel's Messiah, Bach's St. Matthew Passion to Philip Glass's Symphony No. 5 and Frank Martin's Sechs Monologe aus Jedermann.

Upcoming concerts this year include performances of Brahms' Requiem with the Washington National Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Handel's L'Allegro with Chicago's Music of the Baroque, Bach's St. John Passion at the National Cathedral and Mahler's Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen with the Pacific Symphony. Mr. Nomura is a recipient of the highest post-graduate award from New England Conservatory, as well as winner of the prestigious Young Concert Artists International, Naumburg Competition, and International Fulbright Scholarship which enabled him to study with renowned baritone Dietrich Fischer Dieskau.

About Karen Linstedt Delavan

Karen Linstedt Delavan is a sought-after pianist and coach in New York City, where she serves as Music Advisor for the Master of Music / Graduate Diploma students of the Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts at The Juilliard School, in addition to a robust freelance schedule. She has worked for more than 30 years as a recital pianist, with notable performances at Weill Recital Hall, Westminster Choir College, and Cairn University, and as a music staff member at world-class opera companies including Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, Sarasota Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Light Opera of New Jersey, Michigan Opera Theater, and The Spoleto Festival (Charleston). She has held adjunct faculty positions at Seton Hall University, Long Island University, and The Hartt School of Music, and two residencies at the Butler Opera Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Karen has had the good fortune to work with exceptional artists including Victor DeRenzi, Jane Glover, Ernst Haefliger, George Manahan, James Meena, Joe Rescigno, Stewart Robertson, Emmanuel Villaume, Elly Ameling, Hans Hotter, Martin Isepp, Martin Katz, Marlena Malas, Hermann Prey, Harvey Shapiro, and Edward Zambara. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance at the New England Conservatory, her Master of Music in Collaborative Piano from The Juilliard School, and subsequently held a Fellowship with The Juilliard Opera Center.

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform 'live' in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania. Since its founding in 2022, PAFL has hosted such internationally acclaimed performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor J. Mark McVey, Cellist Wendy Sutter, Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, Baritone Prince Havely, Pianist Maxwell Foster, Violinist Laura Frautschi, Cellist Kristina Cooper, Pianist/Composer John Novacek, Jazz duo and recording artists Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, Violist Brett Deubner, and pianist Blair McMillen.

Sally Elliott

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

