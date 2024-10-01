2024 CARE Awards Showcase Gold-Winning Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arbour House - Project of the Year

The VRBA's 33rd annual event presented 57 awards to Canada's leaders in West Coast home design and construction

- Mike Dalton, Chair of the 2024 CARE AwardsVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Victoria Residential Builders Association announced the winners at the 2024 Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island held Friday, September 27th at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.Fifty-seven awards were presented at the 33rd annual event attended by 280 builders, designers, trades and suppliers - Canada's leaders in west coast, home design and construction.“Congratulations to the winners and finalists for again setting the gold standard for housing,” says Mike Dalton, Chair of the 2024 CARE Awards .“These projects demonstrate leadership in design, sustainability, and professionalism. A special thank-you to Al Ferraby, CFAX 1070 and Astrid Chang, Destinations Greater Victoria for making the CARE Awards a special evening.”Project of the Year went to Rannala Freeborn Construction for Arbour House. The popular People's Choice Award was won by Seba Construction and Thomas Philips Woodworking for The Manor. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Tim Schauerte, James' Joinery for his leadership in the industry and community.The Environmental Achievement Award went to Terry Johal Developments and Zebra Design for achieving Built Green Platinum, including roof-top solar and protection of the surrounding eco-system for Casa del Cielo. The Building Better Futures Community Award was won by HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. for their contributions to energy efficiency in the Ditidaht First Nations community.Excellence in Creating Housing Affordability was won by Mike Geric Construction for Tresah East's affordability during rising costs of construction. The Heritage Award for preserving architecture was presented to Griffin Properties and Jenny Martin Design for Elmsgate.Green Builder of the Year – Large Volume promoting sustainable residential construction practices was won by Abstract Developments. Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume was awarded to Green Island Builders. The Bill Wansbrough Memorial Award was presented to Dusty Delain, Amity Construction for leadership in housing policy development. Best Trade was awarded to HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation and the Student Design Award went to Megan Duffy, Vancouver Island University, now with Green Island Builders.“The CARE Awards highlight Canada's finest West Coast homes , the skilled people behind them, and their contributions to the industry and community,” says Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association.Photos of the winners and finalists will be posted at careawards and a full-colour magazine distributed in the Times Colonist on Saturday, November 2nd. VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2024 CARE Awards sponsors:Gold: BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green Canada; FortisBC; Hourigan's Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Trail Appliances; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate BoardSilver: Coast CapitalBronze: Centra Windows; Mike Geric ConstructionMedia: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist; Yellow Sheet Construction DataFor more information, visit vrba or contact ...

