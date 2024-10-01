YOOBIC Announces Two Executive Appointments To Fuel Global Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the leading AI-powered frontline employee experience platform, is excited to announce the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Julien Lesaicherre has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer, and Laurent Martin joins as Senior Vice President of Product. Both bring world-class expertise in scaling cutting-edge companies and driving sustained business growth.

Lesaicherre has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most prominent companies. As a founding member of Workplace by Meta, he spearheaded Business Development, Sales, and Customer Success teams, where he played a critical role in scaling annual recurring revenue (ARR) from zero to nine figures. Lesaicherre's leadership helped Meta establish Workplace as a key solution for global enterprise collaboration. Additionally, he was instrumental in building Pigment into one of Europe's leading SaaS platforms, expanding both its customer base and average contract value as the Head of Business. Earlier in his career at Microsoft, Lesaicherre was part of the first members of the global GTM team and led early adoption of Azure in France.

"Julien was key in shaping the success of global giants like Meta, Microsoft, and Pigment, where he scaled teams and led initiatives that fueled revenue and business expansion," said Fabrice Haiat, Co-founder & CEO of YOOBIC. "His forward-thinking leadership and ability to turn vision into action make him the perfect fit to guide YOOBIC through this exciting phase of our growth."

"I am thrilled to join YOOBIC at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Lesaicherre. "With AI and process automation, the retail sector is undergoing a major transformation. Frontline employees will be key players in this change. I'm enthusiastic about contributing to YOOBIC's mission and making my contribution to serving our community."

A seasoned product leader with over 20 years of experience, Martin has driven product strategy, defined roadmaps, and built high-performing teams across both global enterprises and fast-growing, late-stage startups. His track record includes leadership roles at AirCall, the customer communication platform trusted by businesses in 84 countries, and Worldline, the world's fourth-largest payment processor with $4.8 billion in revenue.

"Laurent brings extensive experience in leading product innovation for top SaaS communication platforms. His leadership will help us continue advancing YOOBIC's platform and sharpen our positioning," said Fabrice Haiat, Co-founder and CEO of YOOBIC. "This strategic appointment underscores our commitment to product excellence. Laurent's expertise will be pivotal as we expand our offerings and stay ahead in meeting our customers' evolving needs."

"YOOBIC's platform is already at the forefront of empowering frontline teams, and we're poised to achieve even greater heights," said Martin. "I'm eager to work with our exceptional team, valued customers, and strategic partners to drive the next wave of innovation. Together, we'll solidify our product's technological prowess and leadership, while continuing to deliver impactful transformations for our client organizations and their employees."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. Over 350 companies worldwide, including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Pret, Puma, and Vans, trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit .

SOURCE YOOBIC

