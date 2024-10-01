Cold Stone Creamery Partners With Freeform's '31 Nights Of Halloween' For A Frightfully Delightful October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrate Halloween All Month Long with Exclusive Ice Cream Creations!

SCOTTSDALE,

Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Cold Stone Creamery® ( ) is excited to announce a chillingly sweet partnership with 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform. As the season of scares and sweet treats approaches, Cold Stone® is conjuring up two exclusive ice cream CreationsTM, a devilishly delicious Shake and a rich, decadent Cupcake. Make sure to order your Creation in a Gotta Have ItTM size and we'll serve it in a themed 31 Nights of Halloween cup. These limited-time offerings will bring the spirits to life making Halloween even more delicious for fans of all ages.

Treat or TreatTM, 31 Nights of Monster Mash, and Witches' Boo Available Now!

Scaredy Cakes Available Now!

Promotional Halloween Creations:



Treat or TreatTM – Boo BatterTM Ice Cream, mixed with KIT KAT®, Halloween OREO® Cookies, and M&M'S® Milk Chocolate Candies. 31 Nights of Monster Mash – Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream is mixed with M&M'S® MINIS Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies, Oats, and Chocolate Chips.

Promotional Halloween Shake : Witches' Boo - Boo BatterTM Ice Cream, OREO® Cookies & Spooky Sprinkles

Promotional Halloween Cupcake: Scaredy Cakes - Rich Chocolate Cups filled with a layer of Devil's Food Cake, Fudge & Boo BatterTM Ice Cream topped with fluffy White Frosting & Spooky Sprinkles

"We're thrilled to partner with 31 Nights of Halloween to bring our customers some spooky Halloween treats to enjoy while they snuggle up for a movie marathon on Freeform. Our October line-up of treats is chock full of Halloween favorite flavors and mix-ins," said Jana Schneider, VP of National Programs for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®.

As part of the celebration, Cold Stone Creamery is offering fans a chance to make their Halloween even sweeter. Throughout the month of October, 20 lucky entrants will be chosen at random to win a Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream Movie Night! Winners will receive a special package that includes everything needed for a cozy, ice cream-filled movie night at home – the perfect way to enjoy 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform.

Whether you're planning a Halloween movie marathon, hosting a spooky party, or simply looking for a way to indulge in the spirit of the season, these Halloween CreationsTM, Shake and Cupcakes are the perfect addition to your October celebrations. Guests can dive into these limited-time offerings at participating Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide from October 1 through October 31, 2024.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit

About Freeform

Freeform's distinct brand of young adult programming channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic original series and tentpole programming events like "31 Nights of Halloween," "30 Days of Disney" and "25 Days of Christmas."

