Digifest® Temecula 2025 Submissions Are Open Now On Filmfreeway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DigiFest® Temecula 2025 Logo

DigiFest® Temecula 2025 Flyer

Enhance Your Creative Portfolio by Submitting Your Digital Artl Now!

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DigiFest® Temecula 2025 has officially opened for submissions on FilmFreeway. This multimedia festival invites creatives to submit their work in various categories, including Short & (30 minutes or less), Graphic Design, Game Design, Music, Photography, Digital Art & Illustration, Podcasts, Website Design, 2D & 3D Animation & Stop Motion, Video, Acting, and Scriptwriting (30 pages or less). DigiFest® acknowledges talent in the industry at all levels and ages. Professionals, amateurs, and students are all encouraged to enter their work into the festival!This exciting event will take place on April 25, 26, and 27, 2025. Content creators have the chance to win a Digi, a People's Choice, and/or an Honorable Mention award. Earning a prestigious award can further one's career with a boost to one's resume and create authority in the industry.Deadlines and Fees for DigiFest TemeculaEarly Deadline: October 1st, 2024 – January 31st, 2025 at midnight.Standard Professional Submission: $20 USDStudent Submission: $10 USD – School name must be includedStudent 18 & Under: $5 USD – School name must be includedLate Deadline: February 1st, 2025 – March 9, 2025 at midnight.Standard Professional Submission: $25 USDStudent Submission: $15 USD – School name must be includedStudent 18 & Under: $10 USD – School name must be includedTo learn more about rules and terms, visit .Submit your digital art now for the chance to have your work recognized for its creativity and innovation. Follow us on @digifesttemecula and check back at digifesttemecula for all new announcements, including when tickets go on sale and our speaker lineup. We cannot wait to see you there!###About DigiFest® TemeculaDigiFest® Temecula is an annual three-day Digital Media Festival and Competition that celebrates multimedia's unique power to bring together several media forms that share original stories, diverse perspectives, and rich emotional journeys through collaborating digital mediums. DigiFest® was created in 2017 to fill the void left by the absence of the Temecula Valley International Film Festival. The event guarantees a weekend of entertainment, screenings, exhibits, awards, engaging presentations, and hands-on workshops led by industry professionals.About the Host, JDS Creative AcademyDigiFest® Temecula is hosted by JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. For more information, visit or call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715.

Diane Strand

JDS Creative Academy

+1 951-296-6715

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.