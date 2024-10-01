Omnira Software Introduces Key MOSAIC Updates To Ensure Compliance With BC New Royalty Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Omnira Software releases MOSAIC updates to address BC New Royalty Framework changes, ensuring E&P companies stay compliant with new regulations and efficiency.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omnira Software , a prominent provider of solutions for the exploration and production (E&P) sector, has rolled out important updates to its MOSAIC platform to accommodate the recent changes in British Columbia's New Royalty Framework (BCNRF) , announced by the provincial government on August 30, 2024. These updates, included in MOSAIC versions 2024.3 and 2023.7.0.1, are designed to help companies comply with the new regulations efficiently.

The revised BCNRF rules, impacting royalty calculations, pose significant changes for oil and gas producers operating in British Columbia. MOSAIC's latest enhancements provide a seamless way for users to adjust reserves, forecasts, and economic scenarios, ensuring continued compliance with minimal disruption.

Jubril Azeez, Product Director at Omnira Software, highlighted the significance of these updates:“Our clients can easily adapt to the new BCNRF guidelines with these MOSAIC versions. The ability to quickly modify their economic models while maintaining compliance keeps their operations efficient and profitable. We're dedicated to helping them navigate these regulatory shifts.”

Key Enhancements:

.BCNRF Compliance: MOSAIC versions 2024.3 and 2023.7.0.1 incorporate the latest BCNRF regulations. Depending on specific operational needs, clients can choose the most suitable version, considering factors such as Deep Gas Remaining benefits and workflow optimization.

.Comprehensive Support: Full documentation, including a detailed user guide, is available for MOSAIC 2024.3. These resources are accessible through the MOSAIC Help site.

.Client Assistance: Omnira's dedicated support team is ready to help clients implement these updates or transition seamlessly. For assistance, contact ....

About Omnira Software

Omnira Software delivers powerful software solutions tailored to the oil and gas industry, enabling E&P companies to make informed capital and operational decisions. From reserves management to field planning and beyond, Omnira's platforms provide the insights needed to maximize resource development and drive shareholder value.

Legal Disclaimer:

