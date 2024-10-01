Anti-Cancer Mabs Global Market 2024 To Reach $95.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Anti-Cancer MAbS Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-cancer mAbs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $59.98 billion in 2023 to $66.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence rates, growing understanding of cancer biology, rise in personalized medicine approaches, increased investment in research and development, growing patient awareness and demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-cancer mAbs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $95.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in immunotherapy, increasing adoption of combination therapies, emergence of next-generation mAbs, global efforts to address cancer burden, expansion of patient access programs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Anti-Cancer MAbS Market

The growing number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the anti-cancer mAbs market going forward. A clinical trial is a research study that prospectively assigns people to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects of those interventions on health-related biomedical or behavioral outcomes. Clinical trials have played a crucial role in developing and refining anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as a promising therapeutic approach to provide valuable insights into the safety, efficacy, and potential mechanisms of action of various mAbs.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Bayer HealthCare, ImmunoGen Inc., Genentech Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Ipsen, Daiichi Sankyo, Kite Pharma, ADC Therapeutics, MacroGenics Inc., BioXcel Therapeutics, Zymeworks Inc., Exelixis Inc., Blueprint Medicines, Erytech Pharma, Oncopeptides AB.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Size?

Major companies operating in the anti-cancer mAbs market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as clinical trials, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Clinical trials are research studies that evaluate new treatments, medications, or devices in human participants, helping to determine whether new interventions are safe and effective.

How Is The Global Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Murine Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies, Humanized Antibodies, Other Types

2) By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anti-Cancer MAbS Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anti-Cancer MAbS Market Definition

Anticancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are the antibodies used for monoclonal antibody therapy to target and destroy cancer cells. These mAbs are intended to bind to specific proteins or chemicals located on the surface of cancer cells, preventing cancer growth, and spread.

Anti-Cancer MAbS Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-cancer mAbs market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Cancer MAbS Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-cancer mAbs market size, anti-cancer mAbs market drivers and trends, anti-cancer mAbs market major players and anti-cancer mAbs market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024



Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024



Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.