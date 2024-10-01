Los Virtuality Expands Event Rental Business With Epic New Party Game Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sergey Smirnov, Co-founder of Los VirtualityLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Virtuality, a premier virtual reality arcade in Los Angeles, is expanding its services with the launch of new party game rentals, tailored to elevate corporate events, trade shows, weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, and product launches. The latest additions include interactive experiences such as a Surf Simulator, 360 VR Simulator, Golf Simulator, and an LED Dance Floor, providing an unforgettable experience for any event.This expansion reinforces Los Virtuality's commitment to providing innovative entertainment options for diverse events, offering guests of all ages an engaging experience that combines cutting-edge technology with fun-filled activities. These new rentals aim to make any event a standout occasion with unique and interactive entertainment options that suit a wide variety of settings.Surf Simulator: Beach Vibes Without the WaterThe Surf Simulator rental offers a fun and safe way for guests to experience the thrill of surfing, without needing to leave the venue. Ideal for beach-themed events, the Surf Simulator provides an interactive challenge where participants can test their balance and coordination. Suitable for guests of all ages, this rental is perfect for corporate events, weddings, and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs looking to add a unique twist to the entertainment.360 VR Simulator: Immersive Adventure in Virtual RealityThe 360 VR Simulator takes event entertainment to new heights, offering a fully immersive virtual reality experience. Riders can explore virtual worlds in a thrilling, 360-degree adventure that combines the excitement of VR with physical movement. This simulator is ideal for trade shows, product launches, and corporate events, giving attendees a unique, memorable experience that sets any event apart.Golf Simulator: Bringing the Greens IndoorsThe Golf Simulator rental allows guests to perfect their golf swings in a virtual environment, no matter the setting. Whether for a corporate event, product launch, or even a wedding reception, the Golf Simulator is a versatile addition that entertains guests with an engaging, competitive activity. Offering realistic graphics and swing analysis, it's a great way to bring the fun of golf to an indoor setting.LED Dance Floor: A Vibrant Highlight for Any EventTo truly light up the night, the LED Dance Floor rental provides a visually stunning centerpiece for any event. This color-changing, interactive floor adds energy to weddings, corporate parties, and Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, creating a dynamic space for dancing and celebration. Its vibrant lighting and patterns are designed to captivate guests and keep the party atmosphere alive throughout the event.Sergey Smirnov, Co-founder of Los Virtuality, highlighted the importance of expanding the company's offerings to meet the evolving needs of event planners: "We're excited to bring these new rentals to our clients and offer more than just virtual reality. Our goal is to provide memorable entertainment options that make every event unique."Los Virtuality has been a staple in the Los Angeles community for over 7 years, providing a unique and immersive virtual reality experience for all ages. With this expansion, Los Virtuality strengthens its position as a leading provider of immersive and interactive experiences for events across Southern California. The company's new offerings ensure that corporate gatherings, trade shows, weddings, and special celebrations receive the dynamic and engaging entertainment needed to create lasting memories for guests.For more information on Los Virtuality and their new party game rentals, please visit their website or contact them directly. Bookings for these rentals are now available and are sure to be a hit at any event. Don't miss out on the opportunity to bring the excitement of virtual reality to your next party or event with Los Virtuality's new rentals.About the company: Los Virtuality is a premier entertainment rental company with a headquarters in Los Angeles, specializing in immersive experiences for events across California and beyond. Since 2017, they provided cutting-edge attractions like Virtual Reality, racing simulators, VR laser tag, and LED dance floors. Their mission is to elevate parties, corporate events, and trade shows with innovative entertainment solutions that create unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.

