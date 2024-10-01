Dramatic Rise In Female Police Officers Marks A New Era In Tribal Districts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the conservative tribal society where women traditionally faced social challenges in pursuing education and healthcare, the idea of women joining the force was once unimaginable. However, with the merger of tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this perception has dramatically changed.



As policing began in these areas post-merger, one of the significant challenges was to meet the required strength of the force. Although merging Levies and Khasadar personnel into the police force helped address this issue, recruiting women into the police became essential to address the unique challenges women in the region face.

To meet this need, 34 female personnel already serving in the Levies and Khasadar forces across various tribal districts were integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Force.

Challenges in Recruiting Female Police Officers in Tribal Districts

With the merger, new positions for both men and women were announced. However, technical issues arose during the recruitment process, particularly due to high illiteracy rates, age limitations, and height requirements. To tackle these challenges, the police department relaxed the rules, and the recruitment drive began. To ensure transparency, new hires were made through the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

According to official records, 23 women police officers were recruited across tribal districts. This includes six in Khyber, two in Mohmand, five in Bajaur, one in Orakzai, and four each in North and South Waziristan.

No Female Officers in Frontier Regions (FRs)

The records indicate that regions such as FR Hassan Khel, FR Bettani, FR Jandola, and FR Darazanda do not have any female police officers stationed.

Kurram, North, and South Waziristan Lead in Female Police Recruitment

The Central Police Office reports that the highest number of female police officers has been recruited in Kurram district with 12 officers, followed by North Waziristan with 11, and South Waziristan with five. Additionally, five female officers have been stationed in FR Bannu, nine in Khyber, seven in Mohmand, five in Bajaur, and one in FR Darra Adam Khel.

Total Female Police Officers in Tribal Districts

A total of 57 female police officers are currently serving across the tribal districts and FRs. The Central Police Office has allocated a 10% quota for the recruitment of women in the police force.

In 2016, Mehek Pervez joined the police force and was recently appointed as the Additional Station House Officer (SHO) at Landi Kotal, Khyber district. Previously, female officers have been assigned to key positions in Bara and Jamrud as well.

For the first time in the history of the tribal districts, four female police officers have been appointed as Additional SHOs in Khyber's four police stations: Jamrud, Landi Kotal, Ali Masjid, and Bara.



These appointments include Mehek Pervez Masih as the Additional SHO of Landi Kotal, Naila Jabbar as the Additional SHO of Ali Masjid, Fatima Sameen Jan as the Additional SHO of Bara, and Nusrat as the Additional SHO of Jamrud while Shanza has been appointed as the Assistant Line Officer.