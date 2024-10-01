54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes, setting new record with 80,000 visitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 30, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah wrapped up, yesterday evening, Sunday, the 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), with exceptional success.

This year’s edition logged a record-breaking turnout of over 80,000 visitors, an increase of 7% compared to the previous edition, reinforcing the event’s standing as one of the most significant jewellery trade exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day exhibition featured more than 900 exhibitors representing major global companies and high-end brands in the realms of luxury gold jewellery, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones.

Among them were 90 new exhibitors from India, Mexico, and East Asian countries, who joined participants from several key countries including the UAE, Italy, UK, the US, Russia, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The final day of the 54th edition of the show was marked by the excitement of announcing the lucky winners of the exhibition’s exclusive prize draws, which included a kilogramme of gold in addition to valuable jewellery prizes of luxury diamond rings and necklaces.

Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy a display of the “Meriet Al-Mustaqbal", the largest gold jewelry set in the world, crafted from approximately 5 kilogrammes of 21-karat gold and valued at AED 2.5 million.

Another highlight of this year’s edition is the world's longest "Mertasha," measuring 220 cm and priced at over AED 2.3 million. Both masterpieces were manufactured in specialised factories in Sharjah.

The exhibition featured standout participation from a select group of Emirati designers, who captured the attention of visitors with their innovative and distinctive gold and diamond jewellery collections showcased at the “Emirati Goldsmiths” pavilion.

Through this pavilion, a group of 20 talented Emirati designers, including the exhibition’s youngest female participant, showcased a selection of jewellery pieces and designs that are inspired by the UAE’s rich cultural heritage yet infused with modern influences and global trends. These included a collection of 3D designs and models, demonstrating the expertise and exquisite craftsmanship of Emirati artisans.

These Emirati displays led the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, an initiative spearheaded by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support entrepreneurs and youth ventures, to make a significant impact at the 54th edition of the Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show, helping drive high footfall of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that this year’s edition of WJMES marked a significant milestone, with a noticeable increase in the number of exhibitors and new international participation from over 90 leading companies and brands. This, coupled with the impressive visitor turnout, underscores the event's sustainable growth and its continued success in advancing strategic goals to bolster the gold and jewellery sector across the UAE and the region.

He emphasised that 54th edition of the exhibition provided an exceptional experience for visitors to explore contemporary collections of gold and jewelry showcased by extensive line-ups of master jewellers, designers, and gold retailers worldwide.

He noted that Expo Centre Sharjah has observed positive feedback from attendees, with exhibitors confirming their intention to participate in future editions, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to focus on innovation and event development to attract more participants and ensure visitor satisfaction.

This year’s edition also marked the debut participation of the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), which dedicated a special pavilion for several of its members working in the gold and jewellery sector. The pavilion drew significant attention from attendees, as it featured a distinguished collection of high-quality jewellery pieces and artistic creations intricately crafted from pearls, diamonds, and precious stones.

Over its 5-day run, 54th WJMES featured an impressive collection of unique designs and artistic masterpieces that captivated visitors and provided the event with a distinctive flair. Among the highlights was a masterpiece crafted from pure gold and shaped like a winged Arabian falcon and is valued at approximately 4.2 million AED.

Also prominent was another exquisite piece shaped like a purebred Arabian horse, with an estimated value of 3.25 million AED. Other notable offerings included a lavish diamond set priced at 8 million AED and a unique diamond ring valued at 2 million AED.

The exhibition also introduced a variety of exclusive, limited-edition pieces of exquisite jewelry and gold creations designed specifically for the 54th edition. These include a collection of natural diamonds by Fortuna Diamond, and a Mosaic collection featuring gold, diamonds and gemstones.





