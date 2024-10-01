Uber teams up with Shadowfax to accelerate Moto growth across India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1 October 2024: Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing platform today announced a strategic tech integration with Shadowfax, the country’s largest two-wheeler logistics fleet and a leading provider of express parcel delivery services & value added solutions to drive growth of its two wheeler category Uber Moto, across the country. This industry-first partnership will strengthen Shadowfax's position as the most diversified Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider, with over 2 lakh active two-wheelers now powering Uber Moto as well. By integrating Shadowfax’s fleet, Uber aims to expand its supply pool of drivers and service coverage while improving reliability for riders seeking fast and affordable bike-sharing options for their commute.



The integration is breaking new ground for Uber in an exciting space of growth for ridesharing and is already LIVE across multiple cities. It is also helping create additional earning opportunities for drivers working with Shadowfax while unlocking a substantial supply pool for Uber Moto. The partnership will also enable Uber to launch Uber Moto operations in many new towns where it doesn’t yet operate by leveraging the supply pool of drivers working with Shadowfax that operates in over 2500 cities and 18,000 pincodes across India.



How does the 3P Partnership work?



When riders request an UberMoto on the Uber App:



• They may be matched with Shadowfax drivers

• These trips will be fulfilled by Shadowfax drivers in Shadowfax's driver app

• No change in rider experience from their usual Uber trip experience



Shadowfax drivers can now access both Uber Moto rides and other deliveries - switching between deliveries and rides seamlessly while working using the Shadowfax app.



Commenting on the partnership Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia said, “The integration with Shadowfax is yet another example of business model innovation that will push the boundaries further and faster to lead bike taxi growth in India. Creating a win-win strategy for all - this partnership with a third party logistics provider will materially unlock the supply of two wheelers on Uber while creating additional earning opportunities for drivers on the Shadowfax platform. This integration is in line with our ambition to truly become the operating system for multiple form factors and we are incredibly excited about the potential of this partnership for Uber Moto’s growth.”



Praharsh Chandra, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder at Shadowfax shared, "At Shadowfax, we are committed to driving innovation and adding value for our drivers and delivery partners. Through this unique integration, we are set to become the most diversified 3PL player in India, offering the first app where all forms of earning opportunities are available. Our 'One app, all opportunities' platform will empower our partners to tap into new streams of income, whether through last-mile deliveries or mobility solutions like UberMoto. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in transforming both the urban logistics and mobility ecosystems, further cementing our leadership in last-mile services across the country."



The use of 3P Tech integration is a first for Uber in India - the same technology has been used to integrate with the iconic yellow cabs in New York. Shadowfax has integrated with Uber’s third party (3P) application programming interfaces (APIs) which will result in routing Uber trips to the Shadowfax driver app at the backend, while the booking interface for riders will continue to be that of the Uber app.







