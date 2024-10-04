Northern Lights In New York This Weekend? Here's How To Catch Glimpse Of Aurora Amid Solar Storm Activity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This weekend, faint northern lights could be visible in the northern US due to solar storms, with forecasters monitoring possible disturbances to power and communications.

As reported by AP, the sun is currently at the height of its 11-year cycle, increasing solar storms and auroras.

Earlier this week, the sun released two powerful flares, including one on Thursday that was the largest since 2017.

Pale auroras may be visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa and New York - but the storms could still intensify or weaken over the weekend.

“There's still a fair amount of uncertainty,” Erica Grow Cei, spokesperson for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Friday.

Unusually strong solar storms in May produced jaw-dropping aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere. This week's storms featured fewer ejections of the high-energy plasma that can drive a light show, according to NOAA.

What is an aurora?

An aurora, commonly known as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) in the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis) in the Southern Hemisphere, is a natural light display in the sky. It is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

