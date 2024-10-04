Mother And Eight Children Evacuated From Border Village In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The evacuated a mother and eight children aged 5 months to 15 years from a border village in Ukraine's northern region.

That is according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv Region , Ukrinform reports.

"Employees of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district police department, in cooperation with the local authorities, ensured the evacuation of a 33-year-old woman with eight children aged 5 months to 15 years from a border village that was under shelling. During their departure, the enemy fired at the village again. Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement reads.

The police said that the mother of many children had asked the police to evacuate them after another Russian strike, when her house was damaged and a horse was killed by shrapnel.

According to the woman, she realized that she could not leave the children in such danger. Therefore, it was necessary to immediately evacuate to a safer place.

As soon as the woman called for help, the police quickly organization transportation, helped load the belongings, and placed the family and their pets in police cars.

The police added that as soon as the evacuation convoy left the village, Russian terrorists attacked the settlement again. However, this did not prevent the evacuated family and their rescuers from leaving unharmed.