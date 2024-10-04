28 Naxals Killed In Gunfight In India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (NNN-PTI) – At least 28 Naxals were killed yesterday, in a fierce gunfight with forces, in central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of force, broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur district, about 200 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, commended the“great success” in a brief statement posted on social media.

Police said, the gunfight was triggered after police forces cordoned off the villages on specific intelligence information, suggesting the presence of Naxals.

Reports said, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot.

Analysts said, the gunfight marks one of the biggest successes for government forces, in their fight against the Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Since the beginning of this year, 188 Naxals have been killed in separate gunfights with government forces in the state, reports said.– NNN-PTI

