The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts Appoints New General Manager

Doha: The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Ahmet Antepli (pictured) as its new General Manager, yesterday.

Born and Raised in Qatar, Antepli, a Turkish national, has a deep-rooted connection to the region and brings extensive international expertise to his new role at the luxury 290-rooms and suites hotel owned by Samrya Group. Fluent in Arabic, Turkish, and English, his multicultural background mirrors Qatar's rich diversity and positions him as a uniquely suited leader for this property.

“I am honored to take on this role and proud to lead such a talented team at The Plaza Doha,” said Antepli.

“The Plaza is an extraordinary property, defined by its timeless elegance, exceptional service, and unique experiences. From our luxurious suites to the stunning rooftop infinity pool and our exceptional dining experiences, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled guest experience,” he added.