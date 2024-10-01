Warehouse On Wheels Expands Mobile Storage Rental Network With New Location In Monterrey, Mexico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FT. MITCHELL, Ky., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse On Wheels (WOW), a leading provider of on-demand mobile storage trailers to manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics customers, announces the opening of its newest location in Monterrey, Mexico.

Located in the heart of Monterrey's industrial hub, the location will operate under the brand name“Almacenes Móviles” and offer a wide range of storage trailers designed to cater to the diverse needs of businesses across various industries including automotive, plastics, and general manufacturing, retail distribution, and construction.

With this location, Warehouse On Wheels is poised to provide enhanced service and support to a growing customer base in northern Mexico, ensuring that businesses can efficiently scale and manage their storage needs without the constraints of traditional warehousing.

"The primary mission at WOW is to provide solutions to two common challenges in the logistics and supply chain arenas: a lack of secure, scalable storage space and the ability to move valuable company assets efficiently. Oftentimes, these issues come up quickly and need to be solved in a matter of days, not months, which is where we come in,” says Jonathan Brooks, CEO of Warehouse On Wheels.“Our approach helps customers get the storage and transportation solutions they need without unnecessary delays or loss of revenue.”

Since its inception in 2017, Warehouse On Wheels has expanded to over 40 locations across North America, amassing a fleet of more than 36,000 trailer units.

“Our team has successfully managed and integrated numerous acquisitions and initiated several new greenfield locations,” added Brooks.“These strategic moves have positioned us in key markets, addressed network coverage gaps, and ensured close proximity to our customers.”

“Warehouse On Wheels has built a solid reputation based on our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” said Brady Rodgers, President of WOW's Mexican operations at the new location.“The company's expansion into Monterrey underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving storage needs of businesses in the region and supporting their growth with practical and cost-effective solutions.”

About Warehouse On Wheels

Warehouse On Wheels is a network of North America's most respected regional trailer rental providers. The company delivers on-demand mobile storage, cartage, and over-the road solutions to solve two common supply chain and logistics challenges: a lack of secure, scalable storage space and the ability to track and move valuable goods.

Founded in 2017, WOW expanded from two locations and about 5,400 trailers to over 40 locations across North America with a fleet of over 36,000 units. The company is continuing its growth trajectory with plans to introduce modern technologies, increase its fleet, and expand the WOW footprint in key locations in the U.S. and Mexico by the end of 2024.

