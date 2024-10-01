Clever Parent Box: A Unique, Educational Subscription Box For Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clever Parent Box is a subscription-based activity box designed for children ages 5-9, focusing on education and independent play.

- Franshesca Oliveras, founder of Clever Parent Box, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clever Parent Box is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking subscription box designed for children ages 5-9. Unlike similar products on the market, Clever Parent Box offers over 20 fun, education-focused activities each month, making it the perfect solution for busy parents who want to keep their children engaged while carving out time for themselves.Each box is designed with one key goal in mind: to foster independent play and learning for kids while giving parents much-needed free time-whether to shower, clean, catch up on emails, or simply relax for 15-30 minutes.Key Features of Clever Parent Box:20+ Activities: With enough activities for each workday, Clever Parent Box delivers significantly more content than many other subscription boxes. It ensures children stay entertained and learning all month long.Education-Centered and Kid-Accessible: Every activity is carefully crafted to be both educational and accessible for children to complete independently. No more parents having to do the activity for their child!Eco-Friendly Packaging: All materials used in Clever Parent Box are recyclable, staying true to our commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the box doesn't focus on plastic toys, ensuring there's no clutter left behind.Bonus Content: When children complete all activities, the Clever Parent Box website offers downloadable extras, playlists, and additional activity ideas to keep the fun going.Perfect for Homeschooling: As an ICANS compliant tool , Clever Parent Box is also ideal for homeschooling families. It offers a seamless blend of learning and entertainment, making it a highly valuable homeschooling resource .As Clever Parent Box continues to grow, we would love to share our mission of providing high-quality, educational, and sustainable activities for kids.For more information or to review Clever Parent Box, please visitClever Parent Box | Monthly Subscription Box for KidsExplore Clever Parent Box - over 20 screen-free activities in each monthly subscription box for kids! Subscribe today and enjoy your well-deserved 'me' time.or contact Nina at ....About Clever Parent Box: Clever Parent Box is a subscription-based activity box designed for children ages 5-9. Focused on education and independent play, Clever Parent Box gives parents the gift of time while keeping kids engaged in enriching, screen-free activities. It is eco-friendly, ICANS compliant, and an excellent resource for both homeschooling families and busy parents.For media inquiries, please contact Nina at ....

