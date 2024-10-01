Media reports thousands of Indian nationals stuck as ‘cyber slaves’

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that thousands of Indians are reportedly trapped in various Southeast Asian nations, coerced into functioning as "cyber slaves" involved in illegal activities such as money laundering, cryptocurrency fraud, and "love scams." The Indian Express highlighted this alarming situation, which affects individuals across countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam.



Data from Indian immigration authorities reveals that out of 73,138 Indians who traveled to these regions on visitor visas between January 2022 and May 2024, nearly 30,000 have yet to return home. Many of these individuals were lured by scammers, who promised attractive job opportunities. Upon arrival, however, they found themselves forced into creating fake social media accounts—often using images of women—to dupe unsuspecting victims into investing money.



The majority of those trapped abroad are in their 20s and 30s, with over a third hailing from Punjab, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, around 70 percent of those who have not returned traveled to Thailand, according to the report.



This issue gained significant attention last year when Odisha police dismantled a cybercrime syndicate connected to Cambodia. The investigation was sparked by a federal government employee who fell victim to a cyber fraud scheme, leading to the arrest of several individuals facilitating travel to the country.



In April, the Indian government announced that it had rescued 250 citizens from Cambodia, all of whom had fallen prey to cyber gangs operating fraudulent schemes, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs. The ongoing situation highlights the urgent need for greater awareness and protective measures to safeguard individuals from such deceptive practices.

