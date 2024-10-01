The Recording Of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar On New Dividend Policy
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the Investor conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of investment Management Division, introduced Šiaulių Bankas' new Dividend Policy and answered to questions of participants.
The recording of it can be found on Šiaulių bankas youtube channel here . Please find enclosed the information delivered during the presentation.
Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.
