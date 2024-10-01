The Recording Of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar On New Dividend Policy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the Investor Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Management Division, introduced Šiaulių Bankas' new Dividend Policy and answered to questions of participants.



The recording of it can be found on Šiaulių bankas youtube here . Please find enclosed the information delivered during the presentation.

Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

If you would like to receive Šiaulių Bankas news for investors directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter .

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...





Attachment

Dividend Policy Webinar 2024