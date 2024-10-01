Govinda Bullet Incident: Actor’S Daughter Tina Ahuja Reaches Hospital To Meet Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has reached the hospital to meet her actor-politician father, who was after his licensed pistol reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home.

Videos of her daughter Tina, who made her debut in acting in 2015 with the romantic comedy titled“Second Hand Husband” showed that she reached the Criticare hospital, where the star was admitted after the incident.

Govinda's nephew Vinay Anand had earlier shared a update on the actor-politician and said that he is healthy and is“much better”.

Vinay was speaking to the media after he met Govinda in the ICU at the hospital and said:“Abhi Govinda Swast hai... Bajrangbali ke aashirwad se woh swasth hai”

He added:“He is in the ICU. He is much better.”

Govinda too had shared a voice note to give his health update.

In a voice note obtained by IANS, Govinda was speaking in Hindi, where he said:“Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers.”

The incident took place at his Juhu home here on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when the actor was purportedly sprucing up the weapon while getting ready to leave home for some assignments, at around 5.15 a.m.

At that time, the weapon reportedly misfired a bullet injuring his leg, and a bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable.