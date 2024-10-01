Bolivian government declares national disaster over devastating wildfires

(MENAFN) The Bolivian government declared a national disaster on Monday in response to severe wildfires that have ravaged over 7 million hectares of forest and grassland in the eastern region of Santa Cruz. This declaration is aimed at "protecting the environment, the health, the life of people, and the biodiversity," according to Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada. With this measure in place, Bolivia is now able to seek technical and financial assistance from international organizations to combat the crisis effectively.



Minister Prada also explained that the declaration allows public agencies to adjust their budgets to procure essential goods or services required during disasters and emergencies. This flexibility is crucial for a swift and effective response to the ongoing wildfires, which have had devastating impacts on the region's ecosystems and communities.



Bolivian President Luis Arce announced that two significant loans are currently being processed in the country's congress to support emergency efforts. One loan, amounting to approximately USD75 million from the Andean Development Corporation, and another worth USD250 million from the Inter-American Development Bank are expected to provide critical financial resources. These funds will be utilized to acquire additional aircraft for firefighting efforts, as well as to support healthcare services, reconstruct damaged homes, and ensure food security for affected communities.



The government's swift action in declaring a national disaster and securing financial aid demonstrates its commitment to addressing the severe challenges posed by the wildfires. As the situation continues to develop, the focus will remain on implementing effective measures to control the fires and mitigate their impact on both the environment and local populations.

