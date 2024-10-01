Stem cell therapy helps cat recover from progressive retinal atrophy in Türkiye

(MENAFN) A cat named Lokum, diagnosed with progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), a condition that gradually leads to vision loss due to the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the retina, has shown remarkable improvement after receiving two doses of stem cell therapy given two weeks apart. Ayse Alkan, who rescued the five-year-old cat from the streets, initially noticed Lokum's focusing issues and took her to the veterinarian, where the PRA diagnosis was confirmed. Despite being informed that there was no cure for the and that Lokum would eventually go blind, Alkan sought alternative treatments.



In her quest for a solution, Alkan discovered that stem cell therapy, typically used in humans, had recently been adapted for animals. After conducting her research, she consulted Veterinary Surgeon Cem Perk, who subsequently administered two doses of stem cell therapy to Lokum. Remarkably, following the treatment, Lokum began to demonstrate improvements in her ability to recognize objects, signaling a positive change in her vision.



Perk reported to Anadolu that Lokum is recovering well and noted that the treatment should be repeated annually for optimal results. Prior to the therapy, Lokum exhibited symptoms such as bumping into objects, difficulty perceiving her surroundings, timid behavior in low light, and abnormal pupil dilation. While the clinic initially informed Alkan that there was no cure for PRA, Perk explained that the advent of stem cell therapy in veterinary medicine has opened up new avenues for treating this condition.



He emphasized that this was the first application of stem cell therapy for a cat in Türkiye. Perk highlighted the importance of early intervention, stating that the goal is to address the disease when symptoms such as pupil dilation and fear of darkness emerge, in order to halt its progression through stem cell treatment. Drawing parallels to successful orthopedic cases, he expressed optimism about the promising developments observed in Lokum’s case, marking a significant advancement in veterinary treatment options.

