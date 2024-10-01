GXO And Forum Sport Launch New Partnership In Spain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GXO will manage two logistics centers in Vitoria of nearly 20,000 square meters, strengthening its footprint in the North of Spain

MADRID, Spain, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced a new strategic partnership with Forum Sport, a leader in the distribution of sports equipment. GXO will handle B2B and B2C order preparation and distribution, returns and other value-added activities from two warehouses located in Vitoria and Basauri, North of Spain.

GXO's advanced technology will play a crucial role in optimizing these operations. GXO's expertise in automated systems, including the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), will ensure efficient and accurate warehouse management, significantly improving productivity and customer satisfaction.

“We are delighted to initiate this partnership with Forum Sport, a company that shares our vision of innovation and excellence,” said Rui Marques, GXO's Managing Director in Spain and Portugal.“This agreement strengthens our presence in the North of Spain while enabling us to demonstrate our technological and operational capabilities managing highly automated warehouses as well as our industry leadership in the sports equipment sector.”

“We are very excited about this strategic partnership with GXO Logistics,” said Diego Llorente Gómez, CEO of Forum Sport.“This agreement not only represents a significant step in improving our supply chain, but also reinforces our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. GXO is an ideal partner for us due to their use of technology in their processes and expertise in logistics management. We firmly believe that this alliance will allow us to optimize our operations and focus on delivering high quality sporting goods to our customers, while relying on a trusted partner to manage our logistics operations with efficiency and precision.”

“In addition, GXO's integration of advanced technologies and automated processes provides us with an invaluable opportunity to learn and continuously improve. This collaboration will allow us to adopt best practices in operational efficiency, resulting in a more robust and agile supply chain. GXO also shares our commitment to sustainability, implementing environmentally friendly practices in its operations. Together, we will work to reduce our carbon footprint and promote more sustainable logistics, aligning ourselves with the values of environmental responsibility that Forum Sport upholds.”

“Ultimately, this strategic partnership with GXO will not only drive our growth and operational efficiency, but also strengthen our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability,” added Diego Llorente Gómez.

As the global sports industry continues to thrive, with revenues in the e-commerce market for sporting goods reaching about 42.3 billion euros in 2023 (RetailX, 2024 ), the demand for advanced logistics solutions is reaching unprecedented heights. GXO is leading the charge in this transformative journey with tailored and technology-enabled logistics solutions for over 30 brands in the sports sector worldwide.

About GXO in Spain

GXO, the leading e-commerce logistics provider in Spain, has had a strong presence in the country for more than a decade with 50 distribution centers in Spain and Portugal. GXO manages logistics for leading clients in various sectors, such as e-commerce and retail, textiles, food and beverage, automotive and technology. GXO has the largest logistics footprint in Spain, totaling 1.5 million square meters, and operates the largest distribution center in the sector in Europe, a site of almost 200,000 square meters, located in Guadalajara. As of December 31, 2023, the Company employed more than 8,500 workers, making it the largest logistics employer in Spain. GXO has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain for five consecutive years.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Forum Sport

Forum Sport has 30 years of experience in the specialized sale of sports equipment and is present in 11 autonomous communities with a total of 48 stores (one franchised), 2 outlets and an online store ( ) in addition to the 17 Dooers stores dedicated to the sale of sneaker footwear and its online store . La sociedad cuenta con la participación del Grupo Eroski, líder en su sector, que con su experiencia, solidez empresarial y valores sociales aporta a este proyecto el conocimiento y respaldo necesario para afrontar con garantías los retos de futuro. El accionariado se completa con los propios trabajadores de Forum Sport. A través de la sociedad GESPAFORUM participan en la gestión de la empresa.

