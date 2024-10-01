EUMA's Obscure Mission Near Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Predicts Imminent Threat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Second Garabagh War in 2020 triggered many changes in the
South Caucasus. Following Azerbaijan's decisive victory, Armenia's
shift towards the West and attempts to become a clear French
colony, particularly the arrival of the European Union's
observation mission in the region, brought numerous issues with
it.
Although the EU's observation mission in Armenia promised to
bring peace and tranquillity during its initial arrival, its
activities in the South Caucasus have revealed that these promises
were false. The mission, which was supposed to conclude in 2022, is
still ongoing and has remained silent in the face of numerous
provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan.
The mission currently has nearly 1,500 observers, yet no one
knows what they are doing. Considering that Azerbaijan's position
has not been taken into account regarding the commencement of
long-term activities, it would be misleading to claim that this
mission is impartial.
So, what is the EU's observation mission doing in the South
Caucasus?
In a comment on the issue for Azernews ,
political scientist Turab Rzayev stated that the fact that the
mission is not causing problems at the moment does not mean it
won't cause issues in the future.
“This observation mission does not currently pose a specific
problem for us, but that does not mean it won't create problems for
us in the future. Additionally, we cannot fully ascertain what this
mission is currently engaged in. It is likely conducting some
documentation processes. However, we do not see the direction of
these documents. We may witness documentation being conducted
against Azerbaijan over the years.”
The expert noted that the reports might distort information and
reflect false narratives.
“For example, Azerbaijan could be depicted as the aggressor in
reports, and there could be documentation against Azerbaijan in
ceasefire violations, which the international community and the
Western public might try to exploit against Azerbaijan in the
future.”
Turab Rzayev touched on the mission's illegal activities since
its inception in the South Caucasus.
“A mission that was initially two months long and comprised only
40 people has now been unlawfully extended for more than two years.
At the same time, the number of members keeps increasing. There are
observation and meeting points, and offices there. Among these
objects are both retired and active military personnel. For
instance, it is known that 70-80 members of the French Gendarmerie
are present here. The Gendarmerie is related to the French Ministry
of Defense, meaning it is part of the military. If this is a
civilian mission, what are police or military personnel doing
there?”
The expert particularly deemed it absurd that representatives
from Canada are part of the European mission.
“We see individuals representing Canada here. We know that
Canada is not an EU country. So, what are individuals from Canada
or the US doing here?”
The political scientist discussed the unnecessary extension of
the mission's duration.
“Another issue is the extension of the mission's timeline. The
mission, which has more than a thousand active individuals, has
even exceeded its two-year period. Yet, we still witness the
preservation of the mission's existence.
This raises the question: What are you doing there? The mission
must provide precise reports to the Azerbaijani side and present
its findings. Just because these individuals are not currently
engaged in military activities does not mean they will not
participate in any provocations or military operations in the
future or take on roles such as advisors or military engineers. No
one can guarantee that.
This mission has shown enough disrespect to the Azerbaijani
side. At the very least, it should fulfil the demands of the
Azerbaijani government and share information with us,” T. Rzayev
concluded.
