Wadaoki Forest At The Mihara Machinery Works Certified As 'Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site' By Ministry Of The Environment

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Wadaoki Forest at the Mihara Machinery Works Certified as 'Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site' by of the Environment



TOKYO, Oct 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announces that its "Wadaoki Forest," a forested area cultivated near the site of the company's Wadaoki at the Mihara Machinery Works in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, has been certified as a "Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site" by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.



A "Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site" is a system in which the national government certifies areas where biodiversity is being conserved through private-sector efforts, part of the effort aimed at achieving "30by30," an international target to effectively conserve at least 30% of land and sea areas as healthy ecosystems by 2030. Certified areas will also be registered in international databases as OECMs (Other Effective area-based Conservation Measures).

"Wadaoki Forest" is an 8.3-hectare forest cultivated by MHI, started in 1974 when the company began planting trees on land that originally had no vegetation. Over the last 50 years, through proper maintenance and management, MHI has created a landscape that is in harmony with the natural environment around the plant, as well as a healthy ecosystem where about 40 species of birds can be seen throughout the year. "Wadaoki Forest" was recognized for its value as an "area for provision of ecosystem services, where there exists a healthy ecosystem consisting of a variety of plant and animal species, mainly native species." MHI will continue its efforts to conserve biodiversity.

The Mihara Machinery Works, as a pilot plant for achieving carbon neutrality, has been at the forefront of MHI Group's environmental initiatives. As a result of measures implemented through FY2023 to install solar panels, along with wide-ranging energy conservation and streamlining, the plant is within sight of a 97.7% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to FY2021 levels, and has acquired practical know-how for achieving carbon neutrality. Currently, MHI is proactively concentrating carbon neutrality solutions at the plant, working to achieve carbon neutrality in stages.

In accordance with the MHI Group's Declaration on Biodiversity formulated in April 2023, MHI Group is promoting measures to conserve and restore biodiversity and natural capital in the regions where Group companies operate, both in Japan and overseas. In addition, MHI Group has adopted "MISSION NET ZERO," a program to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, and is working to realize net zero CO2 emissions from the corporate group and its entire value chain. MHI Group, recognizing the close relationship between biodiversity loss and climate change, will continue to work in an integrated way for nature positive and carbon neutrality measures, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable world.







About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on .