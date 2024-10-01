Putin inks decree mandating 133,000 individuals as part of Russia’s autumn draft

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian President Vladimir signed a decree mandating the conscription of 133,000 individuals as part of the country's autumn draft. This measure is aimed at strengthening the Russian and ensuring their readiness. The decree, published on the official portal, specifically targets non-reservists aged between 18 and 30, who will be called up for military service starting on October 1 and continuing through the end of the year. This conscription is part of Russia's ongoing efforts to maintain a robust military force, reflecting the country’s commitment to defense and national security.



In addition to the new conscription drive, the decree also addresses the dismissal of individuals whose mandatory military service term has ended. This means that those who have fulfilled their conscription requirements will be released from duty, making way for the incoming recruits. The timing of this move aligns with Russia’s broader military strategies and efforts to manage its armed forces effectively, particularly as the country continues to focus on modernizing and enhancing its military capabilities.



This decree comes just two weeks after President Putin signed another significant order aimed at increasing the overall number of personnel in the Russian military. The earlier decree marked a notable expansion in the size of Russia’s military forces, underscoring the government's intent to bolster its defensive capabilities. The staffing level of the armed forces was raised from 2.2 million to 2.38 million, a substantial increase that highlights the importance the Russian government places on military preparedness amid global uncertainties and tensions.



As part of the same decree, the number of active military personnel was also increased. Previously, the Russian armed forces comprised 1.32 million military personnel, but this figure has now risen to 1.5 million. This expansion further emphasizes the government's focus on growing and strengthening its military presence. With these changes, Russia continues to prioritize defense as a key component of its national agenda, ensuring that its military remains well-staffed and equipped to face any challenges that may arise.

