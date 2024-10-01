Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024. The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: From 23 September until 27 September 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,700,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 262.2856 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 23 September OSE 300,000 263.2017 78,960,510.00 CEUX TQEX 24 September OSE 300,000 268.2492 80,474,760.00 CEUX TQEX 25 September OSE 300,000 263.8274 79,148,220.00 CEUX TQEX 26 September OSE 400,000 256.9369 102,774,760.00 CEUX TQEX 27 September OSE 400,000 261.3181 104,527,240.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,700,000 262.2856 445,885,490.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme



OSE 14,132,453 281.6387 3,980,245,529.15 CEUX TQEX Total 14,132,453 281.6387 3,980,245,529.15 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)



OSE 15,832,453 279.5607 4,426,131,019.15 CEUX TQEX Total 15,832,453 279.5607 4,426,131,019.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 42,826,202 own shares, corresponding to 1.53% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 34,638,032 own shares, corresponding to 1.24% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period

