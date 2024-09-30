Kuwait FM Meets US Secretary Of State In Washington

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the fringes of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat in Washington on Monday.

During the meeting, Secretary Blinken appreciated Kuwait's contributions to the combat against terrorism.

On his part, Al-Yahya spoke highly of the deep-rooted relations and friendship between the State of Kuwait and the United States, noting that Kuwait was looking forward to hosting the sixth session of the strategic dialogue with the United States.

Both sides discussed various aspects of cooperation and ways to strengthen the partnership between both countries.

They also reviewed the accelerated developments of the situation in the Middle East and the joint efforts to deescalate violence. (Pickup previous)

