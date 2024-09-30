Targeting UNRWA Is Targeting Right Of Return For Palestinians - UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini reiterated on Monday that the systematic targeting of the Agency by the Israeli authority is an attack on its role in defending the right of return of Palestinians according to UN 194.

In a press held in Geneva Lazzarini highlighted severe shortfalls that threaten the agency's essential operations emphasizing the immediate need for support in providing education healthcare and vital services to refugees in Gaza Lebanon and the West Bank.

The Commissioner-General noted that the agency has contributed to sheltering more than 3500 people in nine designated shelters for Palestinian Syrian and Lebanese refugees following the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The Commissioner-General reported that more than 620.000 children are currently suffering from deep psychological trauma as a result of the ongoing conflict along with unhealthy living conditions that have contributed to the resurgence of diseases such as polio.

Lazzarini explained that the agency is currently facing a deficit of 18 million dollars for 2024 with uncertain funding projections for 2025 due to austerity measures being implemented by some countries.

Lazzarini also expressed concern about the ongoing cut in funding from the United States noting that 15 countries have reinstated their previous funding commitments to UNRWA.

Lazzarini described the recent decision by the Swiss government about the funding freeze, which was submitted to parliament to vote as a "counter-current" move that contradicts the path taken by the international community to restore the Agency's resources. (end)

