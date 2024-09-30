YMCA Of Metropolitan Chicago Welcomes Sona Jones As Chief Health & Wellbeing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jones brings two decades of experience and innovation to the role

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sona Jones as the organization's new Chief & Wellbeing Officer. In this role, Jones will lead the Y's comprehensive health and wellbeing offerings, including holistic health, mental health, movement and fitness, health equity, and nutrition.

"Sona is a distinguished multi-sector omnichannel leader renowned for delivering purpose-driven value for brands and nonprofits and will help lead the YMCA of Metro Chicago to become more competitive and agile in a quickly shifting marketplace," said Dorri McWhorter, President & Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Sona's deep knowledge of the health and fitness industry, coupled with her passion for health equity and engaging community, will advance the YMCA of Metro Chicago's vision of a community where everyone can live healthier, happier, and longer!"

Most recently, Jones served as Chief Marketing Officer for Partum Health , a startup dedicated to providing whole-person care for families during fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum, working to expand access to and awareness of interdisciplinary perinatal care services.

Jones' impressive career also includes significant roles at Athleta , where she served as Vice President and General Manager of AthletaWell & Omni-Channel Experience and oversaw Community, Partnerships & Social Impact. She led the team that spearheaded Athleta's personalization initiatives rooted in wellness, piloted omni-channel revenue initiatives, and launched athlete, ambassador and influencer-driven wellbeing activations.

At WeightWatchers , Jones served as Vice President of Community Growth & Social Impact and Vice President of Business Development. She played a key role in Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour and co-founded the Healthy Living Coalition, leading the group of more than 20 companies and nonprofits to advocate for the introduction of bipartisan federal food insecurity legislation.

Additionally, Jones is deeply rooted in Chicago, having served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Marketing for Chicago Ideas Week , a globally recognized events and content platform that served nearly 25,000 people annually. Earlier in her career, she led marketing, experiences, and business development across entertainment and media entities, including The Onion / A.V. Club and Sony Pictures.

Throughout her personal life and career, she has witnessed how chronic illnesses linked to physical inactivity and poor nutrition can often be compounded by cultural barriers, social isolation, or limited access to education and inclusive spaces.

"Physical, emotional, and social wellbeing are deeply interconnected," Jones said. "The YMCA has long been the institution I admire most for its dedication to connecting individuals and communities in service of positive health outcomes. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the Y's impact through innovative, community-driven programs across Chicagoland."

Jones earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Viterbi School of Engineering. She resides in Chicago with her husband and two children, who are all proud Y community members.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 community hubs, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.

