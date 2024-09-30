Madeinusa Announces $2,500 Grant For A Woman-Owned Company Manufacturing Products In The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Women Do it Right, Honored to help themORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Women's Small Business Month this October, and National Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 4, MadeinUSA is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Woman-Owned Small Business Grant, a $1,000 giveaway designed to support a worthy woman-owned company in American manufacturing or making products in the U.S.A. This grant is part of MadeinUSA ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth for female entrepreneurs and manufacturers. The fully American-made online marketplace will feature women-owned Manufacturers throughout the month of October and beyond at madeinusa/women-owned . The contest officially launches on October 1, 2024, and will run for three weeks. The winner will be selected based on innovation, business impact and the potential for future growth.“We are passionate about supporting women entrepreneurs who are not only leading the way in business but are also committed to American manufacturing,” said Don Buckner, Sr., Founder and CEO of MadeinUSA.“Through this grant, we aim to highlight their contributions to our economy and provide a platform for them to continue thriving.”Key Dates:- Contest Launch Date: October 1, 2024- Contest Close Date: October 22, 2024- Winner Announcement: By the end of October 2024How to Enter:Female manufacturers or woman-owned businesses making products in the U.S.A. can enter by emailing ... and submitting details, photos and video about their business, products, and their commitment to manufacturing in the USA. The $2,500 grant will be awarded to the company that best demonstrates excellence in innovation, sustainability, and impact. The winner will receive national exposure through MadeinUSA's platform and social media channels, helping to further amplify their brand. Terms and Conditions: All applicants must be a woman-owned business and based in the United States. Only one winner will be selected at the discretion of MadeinUSA's executive leadership. MadeinUSA retains the right to share and repurpose the winner's photo and video content submission and will provide proper photo credit and tagging on social media.# # #About MadeinUSAMadeinUSA is dedicated to promoting American-made products and supporting businesses that manufacture their goods in the United States. As a platform committed to showcasing the best of American manufacturing, MadeinUSA connects conscious consumers with companies that prioritize domestic production.Media Contact:Claire Kunzman407-227-8867...

