Zscaler Appoints Security Industry Veteran Adam Geller As Chief Product Officer To Scale Cloud Security Leader To $5 Billion ARR And Beyond

“I am truly excited to have Adam join us as we expand Zscaler's product suite to support our rapidly growing business and customer base,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler.“Adam was an integral part of the growth at Exabeam as CEO and prior to that as the Chief Product Officer he drove the development of their cloud-scale security operations platform. His extensive and proven security product and engineering experience will be invaluable to Zscaler as we build our AI-driven security operations platform. Adam brings deep product experience supported by strong customer engagement with enterprises, key for our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Geller has over 25 years of product and engineering experience across multiple domains of cybersecurity. Prior to his time focusing on SIEM and security operations at Exabeam, he launched and grew multiple product lines for Palo Alto Networks focusing on virtualization and cloud. Earlier, Mr. Geller built managed security services for global IT provider NTT Communications and focused on identity and authentication for VeriSign/Symantec. His deep commitment to understanding customer challenges and delivering innovative solutions has its roots in his earliest jobs delivering pre-sales and post-sales security assessments, product implementation, and managed security services.

“Zscaler has consistently proven that it secures, simplifies, and transforms businesses who adopt its amazing platform," said Mr. Geller.“I am thrilled to take on the opportunity to grow Zscaler beyond $5B in ARR through our current and future product offerings powered by AI & ML. Zscaler sits at the confluence of users, devices, and applications and this offers unparalleled insights into identity, behavior, and intent. With access to one of the largest and richest datasets from billions of transactions, alerts, and context per day, we are able to deliver services that solve our customer's IT challenges and give them the confidence they need to digitally transform their businesses.”

